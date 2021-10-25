(Video) Liverpool fans will want to watch Henderson’s pass to Salah on repeat

There are so many moments from yesterday’s game that will be replayed for many years to come.

Mo Salah’s hat-trick goal gathered headlines but the pass from Jordan Henderson was simply majestic.

From inside the centre-circle he put a pass on a plate with the outside of his right boot, another in the long line of successful passes from our skipper.

The great thing about the pass was that not only did our No.11 put the ball in the back of the Old Trafford net but that it has now been shared on social media for everyone to watch on repeat.

How lucky are we to be able to watch this team play every week!

Watch the pass now courtesy of BBC Sport (via @Jimmyp1892):

This pass from Jordan Henderson for salah's 3rd👀 pic.twitter.com/IMeNYOuBwx — Salah's Era (@Jimmyp1892) October 24, 2021