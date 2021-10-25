(Video) Mark Goldbridge will regret his Shaw-Salah ‘pocket’ prediction prior to Liverpool’s 5-0 defeat of Man Utd

Prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester United, YouTube personality, Mark Goldbridge, was insistent that Mo Salah wouldn’t be a threat at Old Trafford.

The United Stand presenter predicted that fullback Luke Shaw would ‘pocket’ the Egyptian international in the clash between the arch rivals on Sunday – a claim that couldn’t have turned out to be further removed from reality.

The former Roma hitman took home the match ball after netting a hat-trick within a 5-0 demolition job of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men that had Red Devils fans leaving in droves at the half-time break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The United Stand & @ChantLFC:

“Luke Shaw to pocket Salah”. Delete, delete, delete. pic.twitter.com/Kul0MnQlmn — CHANT LFC (@ChantLFC) October 24, 2021