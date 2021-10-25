(Video) Mo Salah shares insight into Jurgen Klopp’s half-time Old Trafford message that inspired 5-0 victory

Mo Salah is in the form of his life, with everything he touches seemingly finding its way into the back of the net, yesterday was no different as he scored three against Manchester United.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, the Egyptian confirmed the words of Jurgen Klopp inside the Old Trafford dressing room whilst the Reds were 4-0 up at half-time.

Our No.11 said: “At half-time we were talking in the dressing room, we said ‘we need to write history’ and just need to keep going and keep scoring goals. Chances like that will not come often.

“We knew before the game it was going to be tough if we didn’t dominate – which is what we did.”

The lads dominated every aspect of the game and we can’t thank them enough for winning in the manner they did.

The ability to be able to motivate the squad at 4-0 up is testament to the ability of our manager.

You can watch the full interview below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "I think I'm trying always to give my best for the team to win which is the most important thing." Man of the moment 🌟 Hear from Mo Salah after he scored a hat-trick in #LFC's 5-0 win at Old Trafford 👇 pic.twitter.com/rP55ZdbAx4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021