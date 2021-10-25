(Video) New camera angle shows off Liverpool fans singing ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ chant more clearly

Liverpool’s travelling Kop were vociferous in their support of Jurgen Klopp’s men throughout the Reds’ encounter with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Come the full-time whistle, the away fans couldn’t help but mock the remaining Red Devils left at the Theatre of Dreams with their rendition of ‘Ole’s at the wheel’, as shared by @kenkelleher2 on Twitter.

A prior recording of the moment had been released on social media following the Merseysiders’ 5-0 demolition job of their arch rivals, courtesy of Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

Though the new angle, taken in closer proximity to the away support, does allow for a clearer listen to the chant in question.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @kenkelleher2 & originating from @toobanlad:

