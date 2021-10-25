(Video) “Paul Scholes, he sucks his daughter’s toes!” Liverpool supporters with hilarious song inside Old Trafford

In case you’ve missed the news – Paul Scholes sucks his daughters toes.

What is surely one of the strangest videos that has ever graced the internet, Liverpool supporters were quick on their feet to create a new song in celebration.

Imagine being a United fan as one of your greatest players is videoed with feet in his mouth before a toe-curling 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool.

You have to applaud the speed and humour of our fans, and the singing of “Paul Scholes, he sucks his daughter’s toes!” was hilarious.

You can watch the quick-witted Reds inside Old Trafford here, via @PaulSenior1: