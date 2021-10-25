(Video) ‘Salah’s scored ten in a row’: Liverpool fans with brilliant new chant for Mo’s record-breaking goalscoring run

Not much else can be said about Mo Salah, so then why not start singing it as well.

The lucky Liverpool supporters in attendance yesterday were quick to create a new chant in celebration of the Egyptian King scoring in his tenth game in-a-row and @TheAnfieldWrap shared a video on Twitter.

To the tune of Status Quo’s ‘Rockin’ All Over the World’, the fans started singing:

“I And I like it, I like it, I like it, I like it

I li-li-like it, li-li-li

Here we go, Salah’s scored ten in a row!”

A previous adaption from supporters ended in ‘Scousers all over the World’ but the new rendition pays homage to our No.11 and his unbelievable form in front of goal.

You can watch the scenes from the Old Trafford concourse here (via @TheAnfieldWrap):

SALAH SCORED 10 IN A ROW pic.twitter.com/UaQ85kX0Fn — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 24, 2021