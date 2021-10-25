(Video) Some United fans appear to shout ‘kill him’; others throw punches at lone Liverpool supporter in Old Trafford home end

One Liverpool fan in the home section of Old Trafford was subjected to some horrific abuse from some Manchester United supporters around him.

A club steward had to intervene to guide the lone Red out of danger, all whilst some opposition spectators appeared to throw punches, with shouts of ‘kill him’ ringing about in the clip shared by @yellapiss on Twitter.

It should be stressed that a number of Red Devils, to their credit, attempted to shield the Red in question and call out the poor actions they were witnessing.

Some other fans may wish to excuse such behaviour as tribal banter, however, there’s simply no excuse for such violence before, during or after a game – regardless of what colours you wear or the nature of the tie.

