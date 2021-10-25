(Video) Tsimikas cheekily nicks Salah’s hat-trick match ball after historic Old Trafford win

You may have heard that Mo Salah scored a hat-trick at Old Trafford yesterday as Liverpool went on to win 5-0, you may not have seen Kostas Tsimikas’ involvement in the post-match celebrations though.

After watching Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s lonely trudge down the tunnel, which was captured by Sky Sports‘ cameras, attention turned to the Egyptian King.

Teammates queued up to congratulate the No.11 before the ‘Greek Scouser’ popped up to ask if he could have the match ball, appearing to insinuate that the 29-year-old must have enough in his collection.

Our back-up left-back jokingly ran away with the ball before returning it to its rightful owner.

Jurgen Klopp has built such a cohesive squad that every member feels part of every big moment, with the celebrations after yesterday’s win further illustrating this.

You can watch all the action after the final-whistle courtesy of Sky Sports: