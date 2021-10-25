(Video) United fan reckons Ronaldo was mocking Solskjaer in reaction to Salah goal

Cristiano Ronaldo was a picture of pure frustration during Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at the weekend.

The Portuguese international was booked after appearing to kick Curtis Jones, with one Red Devil spotting another controversial moment after one of Mo Salah’s hat-trick goals where the No.7 threw his arms about in the air in potential mockery of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics.

The Norwegian has come under increasing pressure in the Old Trafford hotseat, even more so following our historic victory in Manchester.

It’s possible, of course, that his talismanic forward was merely pointing out how disjointed his side’s performance was on Sunday, though it’s far from being complimentary.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LJxmes:

How have I just seen this? He’s definitely talking about Ole’s tactics 😭😭pic.twitter.com/hC5lh8JtMz — 𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 (@LJxmes) October 25, 2021