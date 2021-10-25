(Video) Watch adorable moment as Alisson mimics Klopp’s fist-pumps to travelling Kop

Basking in the afterglow of a five-goal thriller and Jurgen Klopp’s post-match fist-pumps may leave some Liverpool fans wondering what could possibly improve such a moment.

Their questions may have been answered in a clip shared on Twitter by @castawayinlondo, originating from The Athletic reporter, James Pearce, where shotstopper Alisson can be observed apparently mimicking his boss’ celebration.

It’s an act that will likely only endear the already beloved Brazilian ‘keeper even more to the travelling Kop and supporters who observed the 5-0 win at home.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @castawayinlondo & @JamesPearceLFC

