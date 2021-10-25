(Video) Watch Ibrahima Konate floor Cristiano Ronaldo with huge tackle

Ibrahima Konate was a surprise addition to yesterday’s line-up against Manchester United when he took the place of Joel Matip in the starting-XI.

Keeping a clean sheet and being part of a 5-0 victory was the perfect reward for the French centre-back, with videos of his performance circulating on social media, and one tackle in particular against Cristiano Ronaldo was brilliant.

Some questions had been asked of whether handing our No.5 his second start at Old Trafford was a good idea, though thankfully Jurgen Klopp knows a lot more than most!

It was inside the first ten minutes of the game when Ibou came from behind United’s No.7 to cleanly collect the ball and floor the forward.

In a day when the 36-year-old petulantly kicked out at Curtis Jones, it was great to see him on the wrong side of a firm-but-fair challenge so early in the game.

You can watch the video courtesy of Sky Sports (via @CallMeRyuk):

Konate tackle on Ronaldo.pic.twitter.com/AtuaNSk3l1 — LFC Ryuk (@CallMeRyuk) October 24, 2021