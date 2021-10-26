Caoimhin Kelleher’s disappointing ‘setback’ which means he could miss the Preston North End EFL Cup game

Caoimhin Kelleher deputised for Alisson Becker impressively against Watford and has established himself as Liverpool’s No.2 goalkeeper.

Illness prevented the 22-year-old from taking his usual spot on the bench against Manchester United on Sunday and so Adrian took his place.

With wholesale changes likely to be made before the cup-tie against Preston, Pep Lijnders was quizzed on the availability of our squad players.

Speaking to the press in place of Jurgen Klopp, our assistant -manager provided the following update: “Not sure, he trained with the team but it seems he had a little setback so he probably will not be involved”.

It appears likely that our Brazilian and Irish stoppers will both miss the game and so our Spanish ‘keeper is likely to be between the Deepdale sticks.

That is unless there’s a shock return to action for Loris Karius or a debut for Marcelo Pitaluga, with it appearing increasingly likely at least one of them will make the bench.

This will all be disappointing news for the Cork-born youngster who would have been keen to take every opportunity he could to protect our goal, this season.