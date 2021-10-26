Dalglish family social media jokes about Kenny’s laughing appearance after Liverpool’s fifth goal at Old Trafford

In what was one of the moments from Sunday’s victory over Manchester United, the cameras picking up Alex Ferguson’s sigh before Kenny Dalglish’s beaming smile was fantastic.

Mo Salah’s third and Liverpool’s fifth hit the back of the net and the whole Liverpool fan base were delirious with joy, no one summed this up better than Sir Kenny and his family who were quick to take to social media after his viral moment.

His daughter, Lauren Dalglish, was quick to quote her father before confirming what his wife, Marina Dalglish, had to say:

The King had a typical witty response to his hair cut:

Not that I’m superstitious, but I’m going to need a hair cut every week! https://t.co/qwqRvoILN6 — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) October 24, 2021

Son and former youth player at Anfield, Paul Dalglish, went for a more simple message:

It’s great to see the love the whole family has for each other and for the club as they were all clearly delighted with the result and the appearance of one of the most influential men in our history.

The contrast from the two Scots made for fantastic viewing and we hope to see a repeat next season!