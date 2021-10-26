Didier Drogba shares ‘new KINGS on the block’ tweet to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

In Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, Liverpool not only have two of the greatest wingers in Premier League history but two of the most prolific goalscorers.

Both men have reached milestone numbers in front of goal of late, moving both of them up to the top-three African goalscorers in Premier League history, alongside Didier Drogba.

The former Chelsea striker has been sat atop of the list for a while now but has graciously taken the opportunity to congratulate the two players coming to take his spot, with this recent tweet:

Our Senegalese attacker scored his 100th league goal in our recent 5-0 romp against Watford, and the Egyptian King’s goals against Manchester United moved him above his former Chelsea teammate as Africa’s best.

Our No.10 is just three goals behind the Ivory Coast legend and will be looking to close down the new record of 106 goals.

One thing that is for certain is that we have been blessed with two of the greatest goalscorers their continent has ever produced and both will be well clear of Drogba’s record by the time they retire.

Congratulations to our two men and fair play to the courteous nature in which the former holder of the prestigious record has allowed his crown to be passed on.