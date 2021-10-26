Fabinho ‘should be fit’ for Brighton clash in latest injury update; one midfielder out until after international break

Fabinho ‘should be fit’ for Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Brighton at the weekend, though the Merseysiders will be without James Milner until after the internationals, according to a tweet from Goal journalist, Neil Jones, citing Pep Lijnders’s pre-Preston North End presser.

Pep Lijnders says James Milner is set to be out until after the international break with hamstring injury. Naby Keita injury is "looking good", Thiago back next week, while Fabinho should be fit for Brighton this weekend. Caoimhin Kelleher likely out of PNE game.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 26, 2021

There was further good news from The Athletic, with the reputable publication noting that the Reds were handed some relief in the form of fellow sidelined star, Naby Keita, who was reportedly able to stand after the tie against Manchester United.

The Guinean international raised concerns mid-game after a crunching tackle over and beyond the ball from Paul Pogba left the midfielder in need of medical attention and a stretcher to bring him off the field of play.

Whilst we’re saddened to hear that we’ll be without our utility star in James Milner for several games, it’s relieving to hear that we’ll have two of our strongest members of the squad potentially back in action in the near future.

The injuries suffered prior to and during the meeting at Old Trafford will have inspired unpleasant memories of the injury crisis that derailed our title retention hopes last term.

However, it would appear that things are fortunately looking up for Jurgen Klopp’s men and we’ll be hoping to see our Brazilian international back available for selection at the weekend.

