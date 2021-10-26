‘I couldn’t believe it’ – BBC pundit says he can ‘see titles on the horizon’ following 29-year-old Liverpool star’s ‘unplayable’ performance

Garth Crooks has tipped Liverpool to potentially once again taste silverware, claiming that he can ‘see titles on the horizon again here’.

The 63-year-old reserved special praise for the Merseysiders’ in-form superstar, Mo Salah, who it was suggested could help propel the club to title glory.

“I watched it but I couldn’t believe it. Manchester United 4-0 down at home to Liverpool after 45 minutes. The architect of their downfall – Salah,” the former Tottenham star wrote in his weekly column for BBC Sport.

“I watched the Egyptian when he played for Chelsea and then left for Fiorentina then Roma, where he became top class.

“He turned up at Liverpool and became a world-class player but not the best in the world.

“The way he is playing at the moment I don’t think there is a player who can live with him. I’ve said all this season Salah is unplayable at the moment and I see titles on the horizon again here.”

Following a somewhat disappointing 2021/22 campaign – courtesy of an injury crisis of epic proportions – Jurgen Klopp’s men have arguably firmly re-established themselves as genuine contenders in an increasingly challenging title race.

When discussing the importance of out-and-out attackers being available to a side with title ambitions, you’ll hardly find a more ardent supporter of the notion in anyone beyond former Reds striker Stan Collymore.

The 50-year-old had previously insisted, in the wake of Liverpool’s historic 5-0 win at Old Trafford, that the possession of four in-form forwards would bode well for the Anfield-based outfit in the long-run.

With UEFA Champions League glory in our sights, eight goals collectively amassed by Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino in the competition in three games would certainly stand as a positive omen with regard to our hopes of tasting silverware beyond the confines of the UK.

Our Egyptian international, it has to be said, is largely supporting our offensive efforts with the lion’s share of the goals both domestically (15 out of the four forwards’ total tally of 31).

15 goals in 12 games is unequivocally astonishing, and the continuation of such form from our No.11 will likely play a critical role in the degree of potential success we experience this season.

Amidst comparisons with Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, should the Egyptian King manage to help guide Klopp and his redmen to trophies – in particular, a United-equalling 20th league title – we’d expect the player to be handed the individual recognition his performances have, thus far, warranted.

This all, of course, is dependent to an extent on ‘luck’ – as Klopp was previously keen to highlight in regard to his talismanic forward’s ability to potentially prolong his career.

We’ve seen the familiar spectre of injuries creep up on the club – at least as far as the midfield is concerned – but if we can manage to avoid a similar level of poor fortune that plagued our title retention hopes last term, the signs are certainly all pointing in the direction of silverware.

