(Images) Man City star Fernandinho’s son celebrates Liverpool’s Old Trafford win with ruthless IG stories

Liverpool fans wouldn’t have been the only supporters invested in the prospect of seeing their dearest rivals, Manchester United, humiliated in their back garden.

A few Twitter users jumped onto the social media platform to highlight Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho’s son’s Instagram stories targetting the Red Devils during and after the side’s Reds’ administered thrashing.

@mcfc_satts shared three stories posted by Davi Roza, who undoubtedly summed up how most Citizens fans were feeling throughout the weekend clash.

You can catch the screenshots of Fernandinho’s son’s Instagram stories below, courtesy of @mcfc_satts:

@fernandinho 's son on insta 😭, lmao this guy is sooo funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/J7HslmFa46 — sattwika🦋 (@mcfc_satts) October 24, 2021