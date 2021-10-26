Journalist claims 24-year-old Liverpool defender considering January transfer exit – report

Joe Gomez is reportedly considering an early exit from Liverpool in the upcoming January transfer window in a bid to boost his playing minutes.

This comes from 90 Min, with the publication claiming that the defender has concerns about his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Prior to injury, the Charlton Athletic Academy graduate had established himself as a first-choice centre-half alongside our talismanic No.4, Virgil van Dijk.

Given the source in question, we might be inclined to express some doubt regarding the Englishman’s interest in potentially leaving Liverpool as early as the winter window.

The recent solidity of Joel Matip – not to mention Ibrahima Konate’s impressive outing at Old Trafford – has certainly shaken up the pecking order in Merseyside.

However, at his best, one has to imagine that Gomez has all the talent in the world to fight for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s first-XI.

Certainly, when thinking about the future, it’s difficult not to see the 24-year-old playing a more prominent role in the squad.

