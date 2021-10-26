Peter Drury’s commentary on Mo Salah’s hat-trick proves to these Liverpool fans how much better he is than Martin Tyler

Sky Sports’ biggest games are always handed to the veteran commentator, Martin Tyler, but some supporters have grown tired of the 76-year-old and are jealous of foreign TV audiences that have the pleasure of listening to Peter Drury.

Often commentating on Premier League Productions, the former ITV broadcaster is frequently praised for his work as highlights circulate after each game.

It is almost a weekly occurrence that a comparison is made of the two commentators and the obvious preference of the 54-year-old who often works with ex-Red Jim Beglin is clear.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to compare both men’s work:

Can someone tell me why the fuck Sky Sports continue to persist with Martin Tyler and haven’t brought Drury in??? — Chris Chidley (@chrischidley_) October 25, 2021

Peter Drury is a living legend, only shame is he’s off working in god knows where and we’re stuck with the chuckle brothers Gary Neville and Martin Tyler 🤦🏻‍♂️ — cunning king (@king_cunning) October 25, 2021

Why do we get stuck with Martin Tyler on British TV’s main viewing platform when football’s Shakespearian poet, Peter Drury, is available and using such verses and articulation. pic.twitter.com/nVTkLkXMaG — Tim (@TimD2704) October 25, 2021

Fuck Salah’s contract, get Peter Drury on a long term one on Sky and leg that Tyler. — Mick Birchall (@Mick_Birchall) October 25, 2021

These supporters above share a popular opinion and, in order to provide a fresh insight into the biggest games on offer, maybe it is time for a shake-up at the top of the commentary ladder.

It seems fair to assume that Tyler will be taking a step back from football soon but there are no indications of when this may be.

For now, those watching on Sky Sports can only access Drury’s highlights after each game and so here is his commentary on Mo Salah’s hat-trick this weekend.

