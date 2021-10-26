Peter Drury’s commentary on Mo Salah’s hat-trick proves to these Liverpool fans how much better he is than Martin Tyler

Sky Sports’ biggest games are always handed to the veteran commentator, Martin Tyler, but some supporters have grown tired of the 76-year-old and are jealous of foreign TV audiences that have the pleasure of listening to Peter Drury.

Often commentating on Premier League Productions, the former ITV broadcaster is frequently praised for his work as highlights circulate after each game.

It is almost a weekly occurrence that a comparison is made of the two commentators and the obvious preference of the 54-year-old who often works with ex-Red Jim Beglin is clear.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to compare both men’s work:

These supporters above share a popular opinion and, in order to provide a fresh insight into the biggest games on offer, maybe it is time for a shake-up at the top of the commentary ladder.

It seems fair to assume that Tyler will be taking a step back from football soon but there are no indications of when this may be.

For now, those watching on Sky Sports can only access Drury’s highlights after each game and so here is his commentary on Mo Salah’s hat-trick this weekend.

Video courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Super Soccer on YouTube):

