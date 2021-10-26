(Photos) Prototype Nike vapor 2021/22 Liverpool home kit unveiled in latest leak

Liverpool tend to trial some kit alterations with their updated releases, with the home kit for the 2021/22 season set to be a test site for some minor changes.

In a number of pictures shared with Empire of the Kop (with the shirt having been supplied by @KB2X), Nike have adopted a mesh material for the back of the jersey, similar to that favoured for last year’s prototype design of the 2020/21 stadium home top.

Eagle-eyed supporters may also spot the slightly enlarged Expedia branding on the shirt sleeve as part of the update to the kit in question.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of @WhenImElmo2: