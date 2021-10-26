‘The scariest thing’ – Ex-Man Utd midfielder makes Liverpool claim after Old Trafford thrashing that may worry rival fans

Former Manchester United midfielder, Luke Chadwick, has claimed that Liverpool ‘can play a lot better’ than they did in their 5-0 vanquishing of the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Courtesy of a hat-trick from Mo Salah and a goal apiece for Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, Jurgen Klopp’s men ran rampant in Manchester to further plump up the points divide between themselves and their traditional rivals.

“I was probably one of the people writing them off a bit at the start of the season, maybe more out of hope than anything else!” the 40-year-old told Caught Offside. “But the scariest thing about Sunday’s game was that Liverpool can play a lot better than that, but they still came away with a 5-0 win.”

Though the goals tapered off entirely following the Egyptian international’s third effort of the afternoon, it’s fair to say that the Merseysiders looked more than good for their historic victory at the Theatre of Dreams.

Whilst some have caveated our win by noting how poor United were for the vast majority of their encounter with us, it’s worth balancing such claims by highlighting just how superior this Liverpool side were on the day.

Against a team that looked disjointed and united only by their confusion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s demands, we looked like genuine title challengers.

The Red Devils could have perhaps been better, they could have maybe put up a better fight with a more capable manager in the dugout.

However, in a season in which few pundits were prepared to back Liverpool in, we’ve hardly faltered when challenged and arguably warrant a reassessment of our chances of silverware this term.

