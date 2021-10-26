(Video) Bobby Firmino appears to hand his shirt to a United fan after Liverpool’s Old Trafford romp

There can be little joy to glean from a total thrashing administered by your traditional arch rival in the English top-flight.

At least, that may have been the case for most Manchester United fans at the full-time whistle, with one sole supporter potentially cheered up after receiving Bobby Firmino’s match-worn shirt.

The Brazilian international had been heading down the tunnel before returning to hand his jersey to the spectator in question.

It’s nice to see our No.9 get appreciation from beyond Merseyside – though we never quite expected it to come from a United fan!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JohnKellyIrl & Sky Sports: