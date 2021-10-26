(Video) Bobby Firmino’s Old Trafford masterclass a joy to behold in brilliant compilation

Following Sunday’s Old Trafford demolition job, Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Bobby Firmino’s performance.

In a brilliant compilation video put together by Twitter user @MarkSco85864679, our No.9’s role in the emphatic result is clear to see.

Pressing from the front, linking the play together and being an all-round thorn in the Manchester United side is testament to his terrific form so far this season.

His manager is one of the Brazilian’s biggest fans and his post-match press conference quote of: “people will write books about how he interprets the false nine”, only further illustrates the adoration the club and the fans have for him.

You can watch the full video here via @MarkSco85864679: