(Video) Ex-Liverpool player labels Paul Pogba’s red-card tackle on Naby Keita a ‘coward’s tackle’

Paul Pogba’s frustrated red-card lunge on Naby Keita saw the No.8 stretchered off the pitch during the weekend’s 5-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Don Hutchinson was giving his verdict on the decision to send the United midfielder off the pitch on the hour-mark.

The man signed by Liverpool in 1990 was speaking with former referee, Chris Foy, and voiced his opinion shouting: “Coward’s tackle!”, to which fellow pundit Dion Dublin agreed.

The former Scotland international went on to say: “When we say coward’s tackle, a tackle between two players when they go 50-50 and anything can happen.

“The coward’s tackle is when you go in on the side, because you’re taking your body, your face, your chest, everything out of the equation of getting injured and you know that Naby Keita is going to come off worse.”

The Frenchman was promptly dismissed after coming onto the pitch at half-time for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team; his tackle was as sly as Cristiano Ronaldo’s kick on Curtis Jones and illustrates the petulance in their team.

We hope Naby is back to the pitch soon as we await a full injury update.

You can watch the analysis of our win courtesy of Premier League Productions, via Socer Review on YouTube: