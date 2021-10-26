(Video) ‘It’s like a bloody virus!’ – Goldbridge horrified by Liverpool’s dismantling of Man Utd at Old Trafford

Mark Goldbridge has earnt something of a reputation for his emotive reactions to Manchester United’s poor performances over the years and his response to Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of the Red Devils was certainly no different.

In a highlights clip shared on Twitter by @thesmigger, the YouTube personality can be observed watching the game in a state of horror whilst also questioning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s continued reign at the Manchester-based outfit.

It’s a result that will, from our perspective, live long in the memory in what was a historic afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @thesmigger & originating from The United Stand’s official YouTube channel: