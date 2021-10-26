(Video) Jordan Henderson doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his passing and leadership, says ex-Evertonian Leon Osman

Jordan Henderson is one of the most underappreciated Liverpool players and was again crucial in the 5-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

His assist for Mo Salah’s third goal was a joy to watch and he was pivotal in leading his team over the line at Old Trafford, Leon Osman has called for more credit to be given to the Englishman.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former Everton midfielder was analysing our No.14’s assist for the fifth goal and he said: “He never really gets the credit for this ability to have this pass in his locker, or to have the influence on the team that he does”.

This thought was shared by Ian Wright who discussed how Kevin De Bruyne would have received more credit if it was him who played that pass.

We don’t need telling how great our captain is, but it is great when people can finally start giving him the praise he deserves.

You can watch the full tactical analysis of the game courtesy of Premier League Productions, via Soccer Review on YouTube: