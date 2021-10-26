(Video) Liverpool fans will love Tsimikas’ ecstatic reaction to Salah’s first goal v United

Kostas Tsimikas appears to be steadily filling the Dejan Lovren-shaped hole in Liverpool fans’ hearts when it comes to a bromance with talismanic forward, Mo Salah.

The fullback, dubbed the ‘Greek Scouser’, threw up his arms and jumped in sheer jubilation when his Egyptian teammate’s first effort struct the net to make it 3-0 to the Anfield-based outfit in the first-half.

The 25-year-old shared a second adorable moment with the attacker post-match, jokingly running off with the No.11’s hat-trick match ball after the full-time whistle.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: