(Video) Old Trafford away-end bouncing at full-time with Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah chants after 5-0 victory over Man United

All Liverpool supporters had ground to celebrate after Sunday’s emphatic victory, the fans remaining inside Old Trafford obliged and went through their songbook after full-time.

Thanks to the club’s YouTube Channel and their ‘Inside‘ series, the full post-match atmosphere can be watched and enjoyed.

In honour of Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino the chants of ‘The Egyptian King’ and ‘Si Senior’ were belted out, alongside the new chant of ‘Salah’s scored ten-in-a-row‘.

Every fan would have loved to be inside that ground this weekend but the lucky few who were present made sure that their voices were heard and that the United fans were reminded of the magnitude of the result.

Go to 12:16 and watch a jubilant away end celebrate, courtesy of LFCTV: