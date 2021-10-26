(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘proudest’ moment in football on five-year anniversary of his full debut

Five years ago, Trent Alexander-Arnold made his full debut for Liverpool in a League Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking with LFCTV, our No.66 has been reflecting on the anniversary, his story with the club so far and his feelings ahead of the debut.

The right-back said: “I was never expecting to play in the Tottenham game and the manager pulled me in training and said ‘you’re going to play’.

“I just remember being quite nervous, thinking ‘Am I good enough? Am I going to be able to survive?’.

“It’s the proudest moment I’ve had in football and it always will be, knowing that I was part of the history of this club and that no matter what, no one can take that away from me.”

For a young man that has won the Premier League, Champions League, World Club Cup, Super Cup and played in the World Cup for England, the fact that he puts his first game at Anfield ahead of the above illustrates his love for our club.

There’s a reason the fans love the Scouser in our team and we look forward to what looks to be a long and happy career.

