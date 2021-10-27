(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Reds start ex-Manchester United prodigy

Having progressed to the next stage of the Carabao Cup, Liverpool have named a first-XI that blends experience with youth once more in their upcoming clash with Preston North End, including former Manchester United prodigy, Harvey Blair.

Joel Matip returns to the side alongside Joe Gomez, with Adrian filling in for sidelined No.2, Caoimhin Kelleher.

In midfield, Curtis Jones stars alongside underused No.15, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the former having returned to action at the weekend against Manchester United.

Sadly for Liverpool loanee, Sepp van den Berg, the Dutchman’s wish for a face-off against Sadio Mane will not be granted, as the Senegalese hasn’t made the squad for the clash in question.

That being said, the teenager could yet receive something akin to the kind of challenge he was hoping for in the form of fellow first-team forwards Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota.

In the meantime, the auxiliary fullback will have to contend with the threat posed by backup Reds attackers Divock Origi, Taki Minamino and Blair.

