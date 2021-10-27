Liverpool, Man City & Leeds fans mock Solskjaer with ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ chants in cup games

Fans from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Leeds United, were in full voice during their respective EFL Cup fixtures with chants of ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ heard, as was pointed out on social media.

A report from the Manchester Evening News (via the tweet below) noted that the Emirates Stadium was treated to a rendition of the song mocking Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, from the away section during Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Leeds fans chant 'Ole's at the wheel' as Solskjaer uncertainty continues at #mufc https://t.co/h8NxrwfjcY — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 26, 2021

[2'] #ManCity fans chanting, "Ole's at the wheel, at the wheel, Ole's at the wheel!" — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 27, 2021

Liverpool fans singing ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ Mind you, at this point it might be Preston fans too 😂 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) October 27, 2021

Reds fans in particular had enjoyed more than a few choruses of the popular chant in the wake of the Merseysiders’ Old Trafford romp at the weekend.

It’s not a particularly good look for Manchester United when several rival fans are actively ripping into their manager in domestic cup ties.

In fact, we can’t even begin to imagine how supporters of the Old Trafford-based outfit are feeling at the moment after being torn apart in their own back garden at the hands of a rampant Liverpool side.

With tough tests against Tottenham and Manchester City coming up in the English top-flight, increasing pressure on Solskjaer’s position at the helm of the club could reach a boiling point if the Norwegian fails to make an impression in either tie.

