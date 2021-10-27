Liverpool predicted XI v Preston: Reds to start two highly-rated starlets missing from U23s action

Following Pep Lijnders’ pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming visit to the Deepdale Stadium, a few potential selection calls seem reasonably guessable.

Starting in an unorthodox fashion, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino appear bolt-on favourites to take starting spots in the first-XI.

Given the absences of James Balagizi and Mateusz Musialowski from the U23s stalemate with their Blackburn Rovers counterparts at the start of the week, we’d expect the pair to start in midfield and the forward line respectively.

In light of our ongoing injury struggles in the middle of the park, the EFL Cup represents a good opportunity to rest our few remaining first-team starters and hand minutes to the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In the backline, Joe Gomez is in need of some minutes having been overlooked at the weekend in favour of summer signing Ibrahima Konate and we can see the 24-year-old being joined by underused centre-half, Nat Phillips.

With Caoimhin Kelleher ruled out from the bench for our Old Trafford visit through illness, we’re going to keep our fingers crossed for the Irishman’s swift recovery but expect third-choice shotstopper Adrian to take his place.

EOTK’s XI: Adrian, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Balagizi, Morton, Musialowski, Origi, Minamino

