Liverpool unlikely to receive AFCON boost as backup plan lined up in event of host nation unsuitability

Should Cameroon be deemed unfit to host the upcoming AFCON, South Africa has reportedly been identified as a suitable reserve option.

This comes from Hampshire Live, with concerns having previously been raised regarding the nation’s ability to hold the tournament given its continued struggles with the pandemic (as covered by the Daily Mail).

Liverpool are set to lose several key stars, along with other English top-flight outfits, including top goalscorer Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Preston: Reds to start two highly-rated starlets missing from U23s action

Dependent on what CAF define as the right starting date to send out players for the competition in question we could be set lose our trio for anything between two to four league games, including a pivotal title clash with current league leaders Chelsea.

Whilst it would be frustrating to lose two of our major goal contributors in our Egyptian and Senegalese internationals, we could reasonably get the most out of ties with Brentford and Crystal Palace with the remaining squad.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the rules can be considered in such a way that we can hold on to African trio for our upcoming meetings with Leicester City and Chelsea.

#Ep19 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Chelsea’s threat, Solskjaer… and more!