(Photos) Liverpool share fresh update on Anfield Road End foundation efforts

Liverpool Football club shared a number of pictures illustrating the progress made in the redevelopment of the Annie Road End.

The revamp in question is set to increase Anfield’s total capacity by 7,000 seats – a leap that would see the stadium jump ahead of Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and West Ham United’s London Stadium.

As can be observed from the images provided, it’s early days as far as construction efforts are concerned, with the foundations yet to be completed.

You can catch the pictures below, courtesy of @estoesanfield & originating from Liverpool FC’s official website.

🚧 Las obras de Anfield Road Stand, viento en popa . El proyecto de ampliación de la tribuna de Anfield Road se inició en septiembre y se prevé que la remodelación esté lista para la temporada 2023-24. pic.twitter.com/vM1PfEQO9A — EstoEsAnfield ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (19🏆) (@estoesanfield_) October 27, 2021