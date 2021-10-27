Pundit warns Liverpool are making it worse for themselves dallying in Mo Salah contract talks

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Liverpool risk Mo Salah’s wage demands increasing as his unrivalled form this season shows no sign of stopping.

The Egyptian international has enjoyed a superb start to the campaign with 15 goals in 12 appearances (across all competitions).

“If I was them, I would get that sorted as soon as possible,” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“It keeps going up. It’s going to keep going up. I’d give him whatever he wants. A five-year deal on whatever wages that he wants.

“He’s proven over the last 10 games that he’s the best player in the world.

“If they don’t give him what he wants then I’m sure he’ll sign somewhere else who will pay him.”

With the No.11’s current terms in Merseyside set to expire in less than two years, the Anfield-based outfit are at serious risk of either losing considerable value in a potential sale or, worse, the player leaving on a Bosman.

As the weeks go by and our Egyptian King continues to make a case for him being the world’s best player on current form, we have to question the logic behind the delay in finding a solution.

Whilst the £500k-a-week contract that Football Insider report the 29-year-old is demanding would set us back considerably over time (a claim previously refuted by the Echo), we have to wonder how we would gain as a club by not meeting the forward’s demands.

There will be a safe middle achievable by negotiation given Salah’s clear interest in remaining in Merseyside and, given that the former Roma frontman looks likely to extend his career well into his 30s, it would seem a massive error of judgement to not hand over fresh terms.

