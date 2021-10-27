(Video) Adrian produces magnificent point-blank save to keep Preston scoreline level before half-time

With Caoimhin Kelleher ruled out for Liverpool’s meeting with Preston North End in the EFL Cup, third-choice ‘keeper Adrian was given the nod for the clash in question.

The Spaniard didn’t let the Reds down when called to the plate, producing a brilliant save to keep out Sean Maguire’s close-range effort.

The shotstopper’s efforts kept the scoreline level going into the half-time break, with Jurgen Klopp’s men running out 2-0 winners courtesy of goals from Taki Minamino and Divock Origi.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

How is there not a goal here?! 😬 The chances are coming for Preston… 📺 Watch Preston vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/eK3e3iS0pJ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 27, 2021