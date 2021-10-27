(Video) Curtis Jones dances out of danger with silky Preston trick

Curtis Jones had something of a mixed bag at Deepdale as far as his performance went in Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Preston, though this was certainly true for much of Jurgen Klopp’s selected XI on the night.

That having been said, we’d be remiss to overlook one lovely move from the Englishman in the second-half to escape a challenge from Preston’s No.15, Joe Rafferty.

Reaching the ball first, the 20-year-old rolled it out of danger with the lightest of touches before springing away from his opponent and into space.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldWrap & originating from @Zeid12: