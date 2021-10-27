(Video) Divock Origi scores unbelievable backheel volley goal to double Liverpool’s lead at Preston

Divock Origi wowed the travelling Kop in Liverpool’s meeting with Preston North End with an improvised finish to double the Reds’ lead in the EFL Cup clash.

With his eye on the ball, which had taken a lift off the turf following Neco Williams’ efforts to keep the goalscoring chance alive, the Belgian flicked the ball into the net with his back heel.

It’s a frankly outrageous piece of skill from the No.27, not to mention a potential goal of the week contender from our backup attacker.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @Watch_LFC:

What a finish?! 😮 Improvisation at its best from Divock Origi to double #LFC's lead! 👌 Preston 0-2 Liverpool 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/x9sNjCuwRF — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 27, 2021

Stop that Origi 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iE4JdWC3Vo — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 27, 2021