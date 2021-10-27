(Video) Harvey Elliott shares update on ankle injury recovery

Harvey Elliott has shared another update of his ongoing recovery from a severe ankle injury on Instagram.

Fans can watch the teenager performing some pool exercises at the club’s AXA training centre, continuing to show some progress in his bid to make a return to the pitch before the end of the season.

The forward had sustained the injury in question during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leeds United following an unfortunate challenge from Pascal Struijk.

We’re hopeful to see the former Fulham Academy graduate back in action next year after producing a more than promising start to the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @zubinofficial & originating from Harvey Elliott’s Instagram account:

This video of Harvey Elliott smashing it with his return to fitness will certainly put a smile on your face! #LFC pic.twitter.com/01e34SV8Qu — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) October 27, 2021