(Video) Harvey Elliott shares update on ankle injury recovery

Harvey Elliott has shared another update of his ongoing recovery from a severe ankle injury on Instagram.

Fans can watch the teenager performing some pool exercises at the club’s AXA training centre, continuing to show some progress in his bid to make a return to the pitch before the end of the season.

The forward had sustained the injury in question during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leeds United following an unfortunate challenge from Pascal Struijk.

We’re hopeful to see the former Fulham Academy graduate back in action next year after producing a more than promising start to the campaign.

