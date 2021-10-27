(Video) Minamino puts Liverpool ahead with tidy finish to take his EFL Cup tally to three in two games

Taki Minamino fired Liverpool ahead in the second-half of their Carabao Cup encounter with loanee Sepp van den Berg’s Preston North End.

Following a poor opening 45 minutes at Deepdale Stadium, the Reds showed some improvement after returning to the pitch, with the Japanese international connecting well with a cross from fullback, Neco Williams.

It’s the backup attacker’s third goal in two domestic cup fixtures this term as the 26-year-old continues to make the most of his appearances in the competition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & ESPN FC:

