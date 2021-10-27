Liverpool handed EFL Cup boost as West Ham knock out title rivals Manchester City

Manchester City were knocked out of the EFL Cup after succumbing to a penalty shootout defeat against fellow English top-flight outfit West Ham United.

The Carabao Cup holders suffered an exit prior to the quarter-final stage of the competition, with the tie having ended goalless after the full-time whistle was blown, as reported by BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Liverpool secured their entry into the next round of the domestic cup with a 2-0 victory against Championship side Preston North End.

With Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal the remaining traditional top six sides left in the cup in question, one might be inclined to argue that we stand a relatively good chance of securing a domestic cup this term.

The competition is far from being a priority for Jurgen Klopp, of course, with the Premier League and Champions League favoured for obvious reasons.

However, with only a handful of fixtures separating us from a Wembley appearance, there’s certainly a level of temptation to put out a stronger XI should we come up against a significantly more challenging opponent in the next round.

