Fan reaction to Divock Origi’s scorpion kick against Preston North End

In what is perhaps best to describe as ‘not a classic’, Divock Origi improvised a piece of magic at Deepdale last night.

On a night when Liverpool had 73% of the ball, Takumi Minamino had put the Reds ahead before our No.27 made it two inside the last 10 minutes.

Kostas Tsimikas delivered a cross-come-shot that rebounded off the bar and Neco Williams kept the chance alive, before the ball bounced to the Belgian striker.

Instinct and skill meant that he found a way to lob the ‘keeper with the back of his right heel and sent fans in the stadium, and on social media, into a frenzy.

Here’s some of the best reaction on the internet:

The 26-year-old receives more than his fair share of criticism but continues to deliver magical moments at the club he has now spent seven years with.

There is a reason that Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly shown faith in the forward and it’s great to see his trust be rewarded with last night’s goal.

Now, attention turns to Soccer AM on Saturday morning as we await our opponents for the quarter-final of the EFL Cup.

