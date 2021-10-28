(Images) Liverpool squad look horrific in unrecognisable recreation on eFootball game

Posted by
(Images) Liverpool squad look horrific in unrecognisable recreation on eFootball game

eFootball is a new football video game that has come from the re-branding of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) and is attempting to rival FIFA as being the best football video game on the market.

However, if these images taken from VRed Baller on YouTube are anything to go by, there will be a lot of work required in order for them to get anywhere near the market leader.

We don’t mean to be rude but some of these need to be seen to be believed, take Andy Robertson for example:

Robertson

They have also not been too kind to Bobby Firmino, either:

Firmino

Here’s an image of the full squad, or you can watch this YouTube video courtesy of eFootball (via VRed Baller) to see all the faces up close:

Liverpool

Let us know which face you think is the worst!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top