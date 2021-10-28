‘Contracts aren’t important’ – John Barnes compares Mo Salah’s contract saga to Gini Wijnaldum’s; Reds risk his value dropping

John Barnes has suggested that Mo Salah’s contract situation presents a similar challenge to that Liverpool previously faced with now PSG man Gini Wijnaldum.

The 29-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, leaving the Merseysiders with the difficulty of where to draw the line with regard to his future.

“Right now he is the best player in the world. He has been for probably the last two or three months,” the 57-year-old told BonusCodeBets (via the Metro).

“Liverpool have got him for the next two years, so that’s important. The problem is that it’s a similar situation to Gini Wijnaldum.

“He’s got two years left on his contract and if he wants a five-year contract that will take him to 34 years old. At 34 he’s probably not going to be worth what he is now.

“This is the situation. It’s important that he stays focused while he’s playing for Liverpool, which is going to be for at least the next year.

“But if you make Salah the highest-paid player in the world and then when he’s 33 he’s not in the team because he’s not fit or too old, he’s taking up a big salary and how do you go and get another player?”

As far as the longevity of his career is concerned, the immediate signs all suggest that the No.11 could extend his best footballing years well into his early 30s.

To compare talks with Salah to the club’s handling of Wijnaldum’s expiring deal prior to the summer window seems a little unfair given the quality of player being discussed.

No disrespect meant to our former No.5 who was a stellar and reliable performer for us over the years but we’d be risking a great deal allowing one of the globe’s leading talents to depart in less than two years’ time.

The Egyptian international will be 31 by the time his current terms come to an end, which means that we could miss out on a handful of his best footballing years.

As he continues to light up the domestic and international stage with his performances for Liverpool, we’re hopeful that a suitable resolution can be found to keep him at the club for a while longer.

