Jurgen Klopp on making the next generation of Liverpool legends and which former red isn’t a legend anymore

Jurgen Klopp was interviewed by Preston North End’s YouTube channel, ahead of yesterday’s game at Deepdale.

Being posed the question on how he is rearing the next generation of Liverpool legends, the German had been talking about Sepp van den Berg and began comparing how former ‘legends’ may have had it easier.

He said: “I think it is more tricky nowadays to become this type of a legend, when people think about you they think that even on a private basis you were absolutely perfect.

“I think the legends we [people his age] have and we think about, they were lucky that we didn’t know anything about their private stuff”.

Players today certainly don’t have the freedom that footballers and celebrities of yesteryear had, our gaffer clearly has sympathy with his players for this.

As this interview was being taken by Preston North End, the former Dortmund boss went on to discuss a former red who can be considered a Lilly-white legend:

“We had, from my point of view, a 100% Preston North End legend here with Andy Lonergan who won with us pretty much everything and we loved him.

“Now he’s at Everton, so maybe he was a legend! He used to be a legend!”.

Our 54-year-old inspirational manager always finds to find a laugh in his interviews and really came across as kind and open in an unusual setting for an interview with an opposition clubs’ media.

Fortunately; we got the victory last night and our young loanee in Lancashire performed well and completed the game unscathed, maybe this could be the extension of a friendly relationship with the former invincibles.

You can watch the full-interview via Preston North End’s YouTube account, the ‘legend’ part of the interview begins at 20 minutes: