Jurgen Klopp on Takumi Minamino’s ‘problem’ and how he can be ‘much better’ for the rest of the season

Takumi Minamino scored in the League Cup again last night and Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the forward, post-match.

The Japanese international was the first on the score sheet in a rare recent appearance, the squad rotation that was in action for the game against Preston North End handed his manager the opportunity to play and then discuss him when speaking with the club’s website.

The German said: “Taki is high quality. Taki’s problem is… actually, there is no problem apart from the other players in his positions are really good and thank God for us they are not injured.

That’s it. Taki is absolutely fine, Taki is in an outstanding moment, training-wise much better than he showed tonight but he was the most dangerous player and scores a goal, which is really important.

He understands our game as well really well, so you can throw him in and he can be immediately a massive part of our football.

Tonight he was, obviously. Taki was good, but we all know he can be even much better”.

It has been hard for our No.18 to nail a place down in the team, a huge part of this has been the competition for places against Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi.

All the former RB Salzburg attacker can do is impress when selected, although it wasn’t his greatest performance last night, he was still able to get himself a goal.

He has now scored five times in four League Cup games and looks keen to take any opportunity he is given to play in the first-team.