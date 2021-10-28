Liverpool to interrupt Real Madrid’s move for Paul Pogba as replacement for Thiago or Milner, says international transfer journalist

There haven’t been many more outlandish rumours than this one from Ekrem Konur on Twitter, regarding the possible transfer of Paul Pogba to Liverpool… no really.

The international transfer journalist has written, on behalf of Vole, that the Frenchman could be a target of Jurgen Klopp’s to add to his midfield options.

He also mentions that Real Madrid would like to make contact with Man United’s No.6 to be the first club in the ‘race’ for his signature, but that we could scupper their plans.

Here’s the full Tweet for you to peruse:

🇪🇸Real Madrid wants to start contract discussions with 🇫🇷Pogba in January and make a preliminary protocol before any other club. 🇬🇧Jürgen Klopp is also considering Paul Pogba transfer as Milner or Thiago's replacement.#LFC #HalaMadrid #MUFC

🔻VOLE🔻

🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/ARu0GbvgzN — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 28, 2021

Following the 5-0 demolition at Old Trafford, when the 28-year-old was shown a straight red card for his tackle on Naby Keita, it does seem unlikely that any Anfield eyes would have been lusting for the dabbing midfielder.

The man has clear ability but his lack of work ethic in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side seems a complete opposite of our ‘heavy metal football’.

For him to be touted as replacing the engine room of our squad, James Milner, make this feel all the more outlandish and unlikely, never mind comparing his passing prowess to Thiago Alcantara’s.

It feels safe to say that this rumour will not come to fruition and seems as likely as us re-signing Mario Balotelli, but we’ll have to wait and see!