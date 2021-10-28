Michael Edwards’, Jurgen Klopp’s head of recruitment, reported decision to leave the club could impact future transfer success

The combination of Jurgen Klopp’s phenomenal coaching ability, FSG’s investment budget for the club, and Michael Edwards’ role in recruiting new players, has transformed Liverpool into one of the best clubs in world football.

Whoever you provide the most praise and criticism to of the above factors, the removal of any would put the club in a position of uncertainty and with Caught Offside, via Football Insider, reporting the soon approaching end of our head of recruitment’s reign – what happens next?

It has been reported that the former Tottenham analyst will leave his Anfield role ‘at the end of the 2021/22 season’, meaning that a key figure within the club’s engine room will be departing.

That will cause a major change for the transfer operations within the club, with many supporters placing a lot of praise on the man who has worked his way up from Head of Performance and Analysis at Melwood.

The now Sporting Director looks to be heading elsewhere, it will soon become clear how pivotal he has been to this role and whether our transfer and on-field successes will continue.

Our owners will need to ensure that whoever takes his place, if he is indeed leaving, is up to the task of continuing his great work in aiding first-team recruitment.

If this is the end, then we can only thank the man who has spent ten years with the club and wish him the best of luck in the future, as long as he doesn’t move to a rival operation!