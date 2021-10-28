Mo Salah to finish sixth in Ballon d’Or race with Lionel Messi claiming the award, according to social media leak

Mo Salah has been widely touted as the best player in the world right now, but it appears as though he will fall short of winning the Ballon d’Or with Lionel Messi taking the top prize, if the latest Twitter leak is to be believed.

Images have been shared on social media suggesting that the final standings have already been decided and Twitter user @lmfootball has shared the leaked list here:

BREAKING: Lionel Messi has WON 2021 Ballon D’or according to sources close to France Football. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rKSDCmlJY6 — L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) October 28, 2021

In case you can’t quite make that out, the ‘results’ of the top-ten are:

Lionel Messi Robert Lewandowski Karim Benzema Jorginho Cristiano Ronaldo Mo Salah Kylian Mbappe N’Golo Kante Erling Haaland Gianluigi Donnarumma

It does feel as though these leaks occur every year and that they are not always the most accurate, at the time of writing Sky Bet have Robert Lewandowski as favourite for the ceremony that is set to take place on the 29th of November.

Our Egyptian King has been on top form and would be disappointed to finish so low on the list, given our injury issues last season it may be better to aim for next year’s award, with the hope of winning major honours at Anfield at the end of this season.

Just to have the 29-year-old in the discussion amongst the very best,shows how great he has become, and long may his superb form continue.

We can only hope he does come higher up and become the first Liverpool player to win the accolade in 20 years.