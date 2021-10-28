(Photo) Milner celebrates Origi’s scorpion kick goal with hilarious Instagram post

James Milner shared an Instagram post celebrating Liverpool’s win over Preston North End to see them through to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

The veteran midfielder joked that Divock Origi’s audacious lead-doubling effort in the second-half was down to the Belgian’s efforts practicing yoga.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed some strong goalscoring form in the domestic cup competition – something we hope he’ll be able to keep up in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

You can catch the post below, courtesy of James Milner’s Instagram account:

